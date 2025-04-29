What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film, King, will have Deepika Padukone in a key role, Pinkvilla reports.

The action thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, will go on floors on May 18 in Mumbai.

It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Initially, Padukone's time off to be with her newborn and her fitness schedule had clashed with the film's timeline.

However, a delay in the shoot has now made her participation possible.