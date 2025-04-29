CONFIRMED: Deepika Padukone to play key role in SRK's 'King'
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film, King, will have Deepika Padukone in a key role, Pinkvilla reports.
The action thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, will go on floors on May 18 in Mumbai.
It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat.
Initially, Padukone's time off to be with her newborn and her fitness schedule had clashed with the film's timeline.
However, a delay in the shoot has now made her participation possible.
Cameo
'King' to feature Padukone in extended cameo
A source told Pinkvilla, "After all the discussions, and setting the shoot timelines, everything has aligned well to have Deepika Padukone on board the film. It's 10 to 12 days of shoot for Deepika, making it more of an extended cameo."
Additionally, the film will feature an impactful role that may require a senior superstar like Amitabh Bachchan.
Although the status of this is unclear at the moment.
Release plans
'King' set for late 2026 release
King is expected to hit the screens sometime between October 1 and December 31 in 2026. The exact release date will be finalized once filming starts next month.
The film's music will be composed by Sachin-Jigar, and Anirudh Ravichander will provide the background score.
The makers have also hired internationally renowned action directors and plan to shoot in India and Europe.