What's the story

Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, recently landed in a controversy after an emotional video of him went viral on social media.

Reacting to the video, his team released a statement saying Khan was acknowledging the contributions of actors Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, etc, and not slamming them.

However, this explanation didn't sit well with filmmaker Sai Rajesh, who chastised Khan for only naming a few.