Babil Khan calls out Sai Rajesh: 'Slit wrist for him'
What's the story
Babil Khan, son of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, recently landed in a controversy after an emotional video of him went viral on social media.
Reacting to the video, his team released a statement saying Khan was acknowledging the contributions of actors Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, etc, and not slamming them.
However, this explanation didn't sit well with filmmaker Sai Rajesh, who chastised Khan for only naming a few.
Director's critique
Rajesh: 'Rest of us are fools for standing by him?'
Rajesh, who was reportedly helming Khan in the remake of his Baby, expressed disappointment with Khan's team for mentioning only a select few names.
He posted a lengthy note on Instagram and questioned, "It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect—and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while?"
"If you're making them feel valued, and ignoring the rest of us, then yes, we do deserve an apology."
Statement
Khan was heartbroken at Rajesh's reaction
Khan's team had named Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Gourav, Arjun Kapoor, and Arijit Singh in their statement.
Reacting to Rajesh's post, Khan wrote, "You really broke my heart. After everything I've given to you, 2 years of my life, complete physical atrocity to my body just so I can do justice to his character, I gave him my soul, rejected everything that came in my way for 2 years, anything and everything he needed."
What Khan said
'I slit my fu ing wrist for him'
In his post, Khan further added, "Not to mention the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy. It's okay now.. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my fu**ing wrist for him."
The post and the comments have now been deleted.