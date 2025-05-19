What's the story

The much-anticipated film Tu Yaa Main, featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, has been making waves since the release of its announcement teaser.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie is scheduled to release on February 14, 2026, and will begin filming soon.

It is produced by Colour Yellow, which has delivered hits like Tumbbad and Haseen Dillruba.