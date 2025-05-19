Shanaya-Adarsh's 'Tu Yaa Main' to begin filming next month
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Tu Yaa Main, featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, has been making waves since the release of its announcement teaser.
Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the movie is scheduled to release on February 14, 2026, and will begin filming soon.
It is produced by Colour Yellow, which has delivered hits like Tumbbad and Haseen Dillruba.
Actor's statement
Gourav expressed excitement for 'Tu Yaa Main'
Gourav said in a statement that he was excited about the project.
"I'm truly thrilled to start working on this film. The shoot for the film starts in June, and the work on it has already begun," he said.
"It's a completely different genre from what I've done before, and that's what drew me to the project."
"Collaborating with Bejoy Nambiar, who has such a distinct cinematic voice, and sharing the screen with Shanaya Kapoor makes this even more special."
Teaser reaction
'Tu Yaa Main' teaser has already created a buzz
The teaser for Tu Yaa Main, released in March, has created a lot of buzz among fans.
It starts with Kapoor and Gourav in a peaceful setting, which is abruptly disrupted by a crocodile attack.
The stunning sequence has left viewers hooked, sending fans into a frenzy online with its amazing twists.
Kapoor posted the teaser on Instagram, saying, "Love. Terror. And a collab gone very, very wrong. Who's more excited for this one #TuYaaMain? #LikeShareSurvive #Valentines2026."
Future ventures
Kapoor's other projects beyond 'Tu Yaa Main'
Apart from Tu Yaa Main, Kapoor has a number of other projects lined up. She will be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey.
She is also working on a period comedy directed by Shujaat Saudagar, co-starring Abhay Verma.
She will also lead the third part of the Student of the Year franchise, which will be a web series.