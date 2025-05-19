What's the story

Kollywood star Suriya, who was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Retro, is all set to embark on a new cinematic journey with Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar).

The project was launched officially with a traditional pooja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on Monday.

The core team, including producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, under whose Sitara Entertainments banner the film will be produced, attended the event.