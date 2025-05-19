Suriya's upcoming film with Venky Atluri launched in Hyderabad
Kollywood star Suriya, who was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Retro, is all set to embark on a new cinematic journey with Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar).
The project was launched officially with a traditional pooja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad on Monday.
The core team, including producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, under whose Sitara Entertainments banner the film will be produced, attended the event.
The shooting will begin by month end
The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen!
Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap
🎬 Shoot begins… pic.twitter.com/is7MhRkVAF
Tentatively titled #Suriya46, this upcoming film brings together a stellar team.
Mamitha Baiju of Premalu fame stars as the female lead, with veteran actors Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar in key roles.
GV Prakash Kumar handles the music, reuniting with director Atluri after many successful projects.
The technical team includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, and production designer Bangalan.
The forthcoming project is supported by Fortune Four Cinemas and will release next year.
The makers are likely to announce details about the cast and crew in the days to come.
Fans are looking forward to this collaboration, hoping it turns out to be a captivating cinematic experience.