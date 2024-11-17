Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite receiving negative reviews for its complex storyline and execution, Suriya's film 'Kanguva' has been defended by Jyotika, who praised its unique technical aspects and the team's effort to create a 3D visual spectacle.

'Propaganda': Jyotika defends Suriya's 'Kanguva' amid negative reviews

By Isha Sharma 12:23 pm Nov 17, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Suriya's wife-actor Jyotika has strongly defended his latest film Kanguva after it was subjected to a wave of online trolling. In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, she spoke about the film's "jarring sound" and bad reviews. She also slammed those who trolled the film as part of a "propaganda" to undermine genuine filmmaking. Although she admitted Kanguva had its flaws, Jyotika lauded her husband's daring approach to cinema.

Statement

'Flaws are a part of most Indian films'

Jyotika wrote, "Kanguva - a spectacle in the cinema. So proud of you, Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream of taking cinema forward." "Definitely, the first 1/2 hours doesn't work, and the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Indian films, so that's only fair... But to be true, it's an absolute cinematic experience!"

Praise

'Camera work [and] execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema'

Further, she praised the film's technical aspects and execution, saying they were "never before seen in Tamizh cinema." She added, "It's sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual!" "Be proud Team Kanguva."

Twitter Post

Read Jyotika's full post here

Audience reaction

'Kanguva' received negative reviews despite Suriya's performance

Kanguva opened to overwhelmingly negative reviews on November 14. Its convoluted storyline, execution, sound, and screenplay have been heavily trolled, though Suriya has received appreciation for his performance. The movie also stars Natarajan Subramaniam, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Mansoor Ali Khan, and was a passion project for Suriya. The film is directed by Siva.