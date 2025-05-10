Best movies to watch with your mom this Mother's Day
What's the story
Mother's Day is all about celebrating the incredible women who shape our lives.
While classics like Taare Zameen Par, Mom, and The Sky is Pink often dominate the list of go-to movie recommendations, why not switch it up this year?
Instead of watching the usual, consider exploring films that offer fresh perspectives on motherhood, love, and resilience.
It's a chance to break away from the norm and discover new stories that truly resonate with the strength of mothers.
#1
'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway': Rani shines as a fearless mother
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is a heart-wrenching reminder of why mothers are irreplaceable.
Echoing the saying, "God could not be everywhere, so he created mothers," the film showcases a mother's unstoppable fight for her children in a foreign land.
Rani Mukerji delivers a stirring performance as a woman battling an unfamiliar legal system to reclaim her kids.
Emotional and powerful, this is the perfect Mother's Day watch to honor the strength and love of every mother.
#2
'Secret Superstar': A mother's unwavering support
Secret Superstar narrates the story of a girl who wishes to make it big in her career despite her conservative father's restrictions. But it's her mother's silent strength and sacrifices that truly power her journey.
Starring Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, and Aamir Khan, this film beautifully captures the unconditional love and sacrifices a mother makes to keep the family together.
It's the perfect pick for Mother's Day.
#3
'English Vinglish': A mother's journey of self-discovery
Directed by Gauri Shinde, English Vinglish features Sridevi as a quiet housewife who faces small humiliations from her educated husband and daughter because of her inability to speak and understand English.
The film beautifully captures the sacrifice and hard work a mother puts in to raise the family without getting a word of appreciation.
It's an empowering film that will definitely inspire your mom.
#4
'Mimi': A surrogate mother's emotional journey
Starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi is a comedy-drama that focuses on the story of a surrogate who gets emotionally attached to the child she is carrying.
The film beautifully showcases the unbreakable mother-child relationship and will keep you and your mom glued to the screen. It's a perfect mix of fun and emotions.
With its blend of humor, drama, and heart, Mimi beautifully highlights the transformative journey of motherhood, making it a must-watch on this special day.
#5
Kirron Kher brings perfect desi mom energy to 'Dostana'
Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham, is the perfect light-hearted comedy to watch on Mother's Day.
Packed with laugh-out-loud moments, breezy drama, and iconic outfits, the film delivers a fun-filled ride that doesn't take itself too seriously.
Kirron Kher's role as Bachchan's spirited Punjabi mother adds just the right dose of desi mom energy. Known for playing such delightful mother roles, she steals every scene she's in with her comic timing.