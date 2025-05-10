What's the story

Mother's Day is all about celebrating the incredible women who shape our lives.

While classics like Taare Zameen Par, Mom, and The Sky is Pink often dominate the list of go-to movie recommendations, why not switch it up this year?

Instead of watching the usual, consider exploring films that offer fresh perspectives on motherhood, love, and resilience.

It's a chance to break away from the norm and discover new stories that truly resonate with the strength of mothers.