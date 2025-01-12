Indian-origin Anita Anand drops out of Canada PM race
What's the story
Indian-origin Canada Transport Minister Anita Anand has announced her exit from the race for the prime ministerial post after Justin Trudeau's resignation.
In a statement on X, she said she has decided to "return to my prior professional life of teaching, research, and public policy analyzes."
The Liberal Party now faces a tough election against the opposition Conservative Party, led by Pierre Marcel Poilievre, who is currently favored to win.
Career transition
Anand's political journey and future plans
Before her political career, which started in 2019 as an MP from Ontario's Oakville, Anand was a tenured law professor at the University of Toronto.
During her time in government, she served as public services and procurement minister during the COVID-19 pandemic and later as defense minister.
She reminisced about her unexpected journey through various government challenges since 2019 and thanked those who supported her.
Leadership election
Liberal Party's leadership election and challenges ahead
Notably, Trudeau's popularity has plummeted, prompting him to take the decision to resign once a new Liberal leader is elected by March 9.
The party could face non-confidence votes from opposition parties, triggering early elections before October.
An Abacus poll shows a 27% lead for the Conservative Party over the Liberals.
Other top politicians, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, have also quit the race to succeed Trudeau.
Economic strategy
Liberal Party's response to US tariff threats
Both Joly and LeBlanc are now turning their attention to tackling economic threats posed by US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats against Canada.
Chrystia Freeland and Mark Carney are among those still mulling entering the leadership contest.
The new leader will be immediately challenged with potential tariffs from Trump and a likely vote of no-confidence in Parliament.