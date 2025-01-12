What's the story

Indian-origin Canada Transport Minister Anita Anand has announced her exit from the race for the prime ministerial post after Justin Trudeau's resignation.

In a statement on X, she said she has decided to "return to my prior professional life of teaching, research, and public policy analyzes."

The Liberal Party now faces a tough election against the opposition Conservative Party, led by Pierre Marcel Poilievre, who is currently favored to win.