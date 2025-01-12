LA wildfires: Death toll rises to 16, winds continue
What's the story
The raging wildfires in Los Angeles have claimed 16 lives, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and displaced over 100,000 residents.
The largest of four active blazes, the Palisades Fire, has scorched another 1,000 acres—taking its total to over 22,000 acres—and destroyed over 5,000 structures, including 426 homes, according to CAL Fire official Todd Hopkins.
A dramatic "firenado" was also captured near this fire.
Evacuation orders
Santa Ana winds exacerbate wildfires, prompt evacuations
The wildfires have been fanned by Santa Ana winds gusting up to 161km/h in some regions.
These conditions have prompted mandatory evacuation orders for over 153,000 residents and warnings for another 166,000.
Since January 7, the fires have burned around 39,000 acres.
The Palisades Fire is only 11% contained and continues to threaten neighborhoods such as Mandeville Canyon and Brentwood.
Federal aid
President Biden declares major disaster, warns of rising death toll
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the region, unlocking federal aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Neighboring states and countries such as Canada and Mexico are helping with firefighting efforts. Aerial teams are dropping water and fire retardant to contain the blazes.
As these efforts continue amid challenging conditions, President Biden warned that the death toll could rise further.
Ongoing efforts
Search for missing persons continues, power outages reduced
Along with the dead, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that 13 people are still missing.
Officials are conducting systematic grid searches with cadaver dogs (human remains detection dogs) to locate victims.
The fires have also resulted in widespread power outages, however, Southern California Edison has been able to bring down the number of affected customers from over half a million to around 50,000.
Health advisory
Wildfires degrade air quality, Pope Francis offers prayers
The wildfires have drastically deteriorated air quality in Los Angeles County. Public health officials are urging residents to remain indoors and use air conditioners to filter the air.
Masks are advised for those who have to step outside.
Pope Francis has prayed for victims and emergency responders, saying he was spiritually close to those affected by this tragedy in a statement from the Vatican.