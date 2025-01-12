What's the story

The raging wildfires in Los Angeles have claimed 16 lives, destroyed over 12,000 structures, and displaced over 100,000 residents.

The largest of four active blazes, the Palisades Fire, has scorched another 1,000 acres—taking its total to over 22,000 acres—and destroyed over 5,000 structures, including 426 homes, according to CAL Fire official Todd Hopkins.

A dramatic "firenado" was also captured near this fire.