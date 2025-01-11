What's the story

2024 has officially become the first year to exceed the global warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius, data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (CCCS) revealed.

The CCCS recorded an annual average temperature increase of 1.6 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the year.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) also confirmed the finding, using six different datasets to establish that 2024 was around 1.55 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times.