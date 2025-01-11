Biden extends legal status of nearly 1 million US immigrants
What's the story
United States President Joe Biden has extended the temporary legal status for around one million immigrants from El Salvador, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Sudan.
The extension under the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program provides deportation relief and work permits for another 18 months.
The decision comes just days before Donald Trump is due to assume the presidency.
Preemptive measure
Extension aims to delay Trump's immigration crackdown
The Biden administration's move is viewed as a tactic to stall any efforts by President-elect Trump to abolish these protections.
During his last term, Trump attempted to end most TPS enrollments but was prevented by US courts.
He has promised a major crackdown on immigration when he returns to office on January 20, 2025.
Program growth
TPS program expansion under Biden administration
Since assuming office in 2021, Biden has expanded the number of immigrants eligible for TPS by leaps and bounds.
The program now covers over a million people from 17 nations, offering relief to those whose home countries have been affected by natural disasters or conflict.
This decision protects around 232,000 Salvadorans, 1,900 Sudanese and 104,000 Ukrainians.
Advocacy push
Activists and Democrats call for broader immigration measures
Despite these extensions, some activists and Democrats have called for broader measures to include more recently arrived immigrants and people from other nations.
Todd Schulte of advocacy group FWD.us stressed that the extensions allow many people to continue contributing positively to their communities and the economy.
Trump's transition team has yet to comment on Biden's recent actions on TPS.
Policy introduction
Biden administration introduces new policies for undocumented spouses
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has also introduced policies to allow spouses of American citizens who are undocumented immigrants to obtain legal status if they meet certain criteria.
The policy applies to those who have been living in the country for not less than 10 years and are married to a US citizen before June 17, 2024.
The White House expects the move to benefit at least 500,000 people in addition to some 50,000 stepchildren of US citizens.