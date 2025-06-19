'Karma is unforgiving': Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar shares cryptic post
Indian fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has shared a cryptic post on Instagram ahead of the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.
Mukesh, who was ignored for the England series, wrote "Karma is unforgiving."
The post went viral hours before India's first Test match against England in Leeds.
The timing of the post has led to speculation that it may be related to his exclusion from the England tour squad.
Squad changes
Mukesh's post followed by selection of Harshit Rana
Mukesh's post came a day after India added speedster Harshit Rana as a cover for the Test team in England.
Rana, known for his hit-the-deck bowling style, was not part of the original squad. He has been added as an official backup pacer.
The decision has led many fans to believe that Mukesh's cryptic message was in response to this selection change.
Notably, Rana took just four wickets in two Tests against Australia Down Under.
Speculations
'Karma is unforgiving...'
As mentioned, fans have been speculating that Mukesh's post could be a reaction to his exclusion from the England tour squad.
His cryptic message read, "Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback."
Some fans have expressed sympathy for Mukesh's situation and highlighted the plight of domestic stars who have made their names in the Ranji Trophy.
Career overview
Mukesh has played three Test matches
Mukesh was part of India A squad for the unofficial Test series against England Lions. He picked up three wickets in the series opener.
The right-arm seamer has already represented Team India in three Tests, taking seven wickets.
However, he was dropped following India's home Test series against England last year.
Overall, Mukesh has taken 210 wickets from 52 First-Class matches.