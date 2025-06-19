What's the story

Indian fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has shared a cryptic post on Instagram ahead of the five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

Mukesh, who was ignored for the England series, wrote "Karma is unforgiving."

The post went viral hours before India's first Test match against England in Leeds.

The timing of the post has led to speculation that it may be related to his exclusion from the England tour squad.