What's the story

India are gearing up for another high-voltage Test series against hosts England, starting June 20.

Over the years, several Indian legends have dominated with the bat on England soil.

Of all the Indian greats to conquer England, Rahul Dravid remains indispensable.

A technically sound batter with immense patience, Dravid was a pillar of India's success overseas.

Here we decode his Test record in England.