Numbers that define Rahul Dravid's Test legacy in England
What's the story
India are gearing up for another high-voltage Test series against hosts England, starting June 20.
Over the years, several Indian legends have dominated with the bat on England soil.
Of all the Indian greats to conquer England, Rahul Dravid remains indispensable.
A technically sound batter with immense patience, Dravid was a pillar of India's success overseas.
Here we decode his Test record in England.
Stats
A look at his incredible stats
Between 1996 and 2011, Dravid played 13 Tests in England.
He racked up 1,376 runs at a phenomenal average of 68.80, his best in a country other than India (10-plus matches). He scored six centuries and four fifties in those matches.
Among Indian batters with 1,000-plus runs in England, only Dravid averages over 60, underlining his class in challenging conditions.
Double-century
One of India's two double-centurions in England
Dravid is one of only two Indian batters to score a Test double-century in England.
His magnificent 217 in the 2002 Oval Test was a blend of endurance and artistry. It helped India post a massive 508 and secure a draw.
Sunil Gavaskar has the highest individual Test score for India in England. He slammed an incredible 221 (443) in the 1979 Oval Test.
Knocks
Other notable knocks of Dravid in England
Dravid announced his arrival in the format with a scintillating 95 in the 1996 Lord's Test.
The former Indian captain showcased his ability to tackle the Dukes ball well.
Meanwhile, his 148 in Leeds in 2002 laid the foundation for India's famous win.
The unbeaten 146 at The Oval in 2011, as an emergency opener, was another masterclass from Dravid.
Final series
Signing off in style!
The 2011 tour was Dravid's final Test series in England. Despite India's 0-4 whitewash, he was the lone shining light, that too in his twilight period.
He scored 461 runs from four matches at an average of 76.83, including three centuries. He finally got to raise his bat at Lord's.
From opening to holding the middle order, Dravid was flawless throughout the series.
Do you know?
As per ESPNcricinfo, Dravid has the joint-most centuries (7) for India against England in Test cricket, with Sachin Tendulkar. Overall, the former racked up 1,950 runs from 21 Tests at a stunning 60.93 against England.
Information
Rahul led India to series win in 2007
It is worth noting that India won their last Test series on England soil in 2007, under Dravid's leadership. They beat the Englishmen 1-0 in the three-match series. India won the 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.