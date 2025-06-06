What's the story

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to name their upcoming Test series after two cricketing legends, Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.

As per ESPNcricinfo, the prestigious silverware will now be known as the "Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy."

The decision was made ahead of the five-match Test series starting at Headingley (Leeds) on June 20.