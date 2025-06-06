England-India Test series to be named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Report
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have decided to name their upcoming Test series after two cricketing legends, Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the prestigious silverware will now be known as the "Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy."
The decision was made ahead of the five-match Test series starting at Headingley (Leeds) on June 20.
Trophy to be unveiled during WTC final
The trophy will reportedly be unveiled by Tendulkar and Anderson at Lord's during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which starts on June 11.
The series was previously known as the Pataudi Trophy when played in England and Anthony de Mello Trophy when held in India.
The name change follows a trend of naming series trophies after legendary players, similar to the Crowe-Thorpe trophy for England-New Zealand Test series winners.
Anderson-Tendulkar rivalry in Tests
Anderson, who retired last July after playing 188 Tests, is England's all-time leading wicket-taker with 704 wickets. He has worked as England's bowling consultant and is currently playing county cricket for Lancashire.
Tendulkar, on the other hand, holds the record for most runs in Test history with 15,921 runs in 200 Tests between 1989 and 2013.
The two legends faced each other in 14 Tests where Anderson dismissed Tendulkar nine times—the most by any bowler against the Indian icon.
ECB's request to retire the Pataudi Trophy
The ECB had earlier written to the Pataudi family expressing its desire to retire the Pataudi Trophy.
This trophy was named after former Indian captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.
The decision comes as England are the current holders of this trophy, having drawn a series 2-2 in 2021-22 due to COVID-19 restrictions.