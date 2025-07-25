EaseMyTrip makes travel more affordable for Indian students

The partnership will leverage EaseMyTrip's robust travel infrastructure and Timbuckdo's strong foothold in India's student ecosystem, EaseMyTrip said in a recent press release. Along with the exclusive discounts, the collaboration will also enable seamless booking through Timbuckdo's student discount marketplace. It will also include campus activations, student travel festivals, and influencer-led campaigns. These initiatives are aimed at raising awareness about the exclusive discounts on offer.

Student aspirations

The aim is to empower travel dreams

Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip, said, "We are excited to empower their travel dreams through deeper discounts and curated travel solutions." Mythri Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Timbuckdo, emphasized that this partnership comes at a time when Gen Z is ready to explore the world. "Our goal is to eliminate cost as a barrier. Through our partnership with EaseMyTrip, we aim to make travel not only accessible but also aspirational and practical for students across India," Kumar said.