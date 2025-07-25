'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'; everything you need to know

The upcoming sequel to the hit horror film Five Nights at Freddy's, titled Five Nights at Freddy's 2, is set to release on December 5. The film's star-studded panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday revealed exciting details about the movie. Josh Hutcherson, who reprises his role as security guard Mike Schmidt in this sequel, spoke about his character and what fans can expect from the film.

Character development 'Mike is just trying to find a stable life': Hutcherson Hutcherson revealed that his character, Schmidt, is on a quest for stability after the events of the first movie. "Mike is just trying to find a stable life. He wants to have a nice, calm, normal life. And that just can't happen," he said. However, he pointed out, "But the bond between Mike and Abby (Piper Rubio) is super strong." The actor also hinted at "a lot more animatronics" and "bigger set pieces" in the sequel.

Filmmaker insights 'There's so much more action...': Tammi Director Emma Tammi and Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum also shared their thoughts on the sequel. Tammi emphasized the increase in terrifying animatronics, noting, "There's so much more action in this one... with the animatronics and that was incredibly exciting." She added, "I personally have become so invested in [these characters] and it was just an incredible opportunity to continue to get to tell their stories and expand on them."

Cast expansion Original cast members returning for sequel The sequel will see the return of Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, and Rubio from the original film. They will be joined by new cast members Skeet Ulrich, Teo Briones, Wayne Knight, and McKenna Grace. Lillard, who plays Schmidt's career counselor in the film, appeared via video message to express his excitement about the movie's presence in Comic-Con's Hall H.