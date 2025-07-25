Google's Web Guide turns messy search results into curated topics
What's the story
Google has unveiled a new experimental feature, the "Web Guide," to enhance its search results. The innovative tool uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to categorize web links into relevant groups. Each group comes with a header and summary, offering users an option to explore more content if needed. The main objective of this feature is to make information discovery easier and expose users to pages they might not have come across before.
Feature details
How the Web Guide feature works
The Web Guide leverages a custom version of Gemini, Google's advanced AI model, to better understand search queries and web content. It employs a technique called query fan-out, similar to the one used in AI Mode, to conduct multiple related searches and find the most relevant results. This feature is especially useful for open-ended searches like "how to solo travel in Japan" or complex multi-sentence queries such as tools for staying connected across time zones.
User experience
How to enable Web Guide feature
The Web Guide is currently available in Search Labs under the "Web" tab/filter. Users can switch to "All" for the traditional experience. However, Google plans to test AI-organized results in the All tab and other areas of Search over time. This will give users a chance to see how this new feature impacts their search results and overall browsing experience.