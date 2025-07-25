The tool is currently in experimental stage

Google's Web Guide turns messy search results into curated topics

By Mudit Dube 12:56 pm Jul 25, 202512:56 pm

What's the story

Google has unveiled a new experimental feature, the "Web Guide," to enhance its search results. The innovative tool uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to categorize web links into relevant groups. Each group comes with a header and summary, offering users an option to explore more content if needed. The main objective of this feature is to make information discovery easier and expose users to pages they might not have come across before.