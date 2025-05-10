What's the story

Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricketer, has reportedly expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket.

The decision comes ahead of the much-anticipated five-match series in England starting June 20.

ESPNcricinfo first reported the news, revealing that Kohli has been discussing this potential retirement with BCCI officials for about a month now.

If he goes ahead with it, it would end an illustrious 14-year Test career.

We decode why Kohli's presence will lift India in England.