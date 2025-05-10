Why Virat Kohli's presence could lift India in England? Stats
What's the story
Virat Kohli, the legendary Indian cricketer, has reportedly expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket.
The decision comes ahead of the much-anticipated five-match series in England starting June 20.
ESPNcricinfo first reported the news, revealing that Kohli has been discussing this potential retirement with BCCI officials for about a month now.
If he goes ahead with it, it would end an illustrious 14-year Test career.
We decode why Kohli's presence will lift India in England.
Story
Why does this story matter?
If Kohli proceeds with his Test retirement, he would follow Rohit Sharma, who earlier this week announced his own retirement from the format.
As per Cricbuzz, it's understood that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to hold talks with the 36-year-old to reverse Kohli's Test retirement plans.
The meeting is expected to be held before the squad selection. It remains to be seen whether BCCI can convince the star batter.
Anlaysis
India would be keen to count on Kohli
India are expected to announce a new captain while selecting the squad. Shubman Gill is the frontrunner for the job.
India under coach Gautam Gambhir will want to bank upon the experience of someone like Kohli in the batting lineup.
Despite Kohli not being at his best of late in the longest format, his effort and energy will help India to come up against England.
Numbers
A look at Kohli's batting numbers in Tests
Kohli has featured in 123 Test matches for India to date, scoring 9,230 runs at 46.85. He has 30 tons and 31 fifties under his belt.
In 55 home Test matches, Kohli owns 4,336 runs at 55.58. He has 14 tons and 13 fifties under his belt.
In 66 away matches, Kohli has bagged 4,774 runs at 41.51 with 16 tons and 18 fifties.
Lastly, in two neutral venue matches, he has bagged 120 runs at 30.
England and SENA
Kohli's numbers in England and SENA overall
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 17 matches on English soil, Kohli has bagged 1,096 runs from 33 innings at 33.21. He owns two tons and 5 fifties.
In these 33 innings, Kohli owns 894 runs against pace at 31.92. However, he has also been dismissed 28 times by pacers and his strike rate is 50.79.
Overall in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia), Kohli has smashed 3,781 runs at 41.54. He has 12 tons and 14 fifties from 48 matches.
Since 2021
3rd-highest scorer for India since 2021
Kohli has seen a dip in form form since 2021. The star batter has amassed 1,912 runs from 36 Tests (63 innings) at an average of 31.86 with three tons and 8 fifties.
However, he is the 3rd-highest run-scorer for India in this period. Only Rohit (2,160) and Rishabh Pant (2,105) are ahead of Kohli.
India's next likely skipper Shubman Gill follows suit with 1,813 runs.
Vs ENG
Kohli nearing 1,000 runs vs England in England
Versus England in England, Kohli has amassed 976 runs at 33.65 from 15 matches (29 innings). He has two tons and five fities. He also owns 4 ducks.
In his first tour of England in 2014, Kohli struggled scoring 134 runs from 10 innings at 13.4.
In 2018, Kohli fought back and smashed 593 runs at 59.30 (100s: 2, 50s: 3).
In 2021-22, Kohli scored 249 runs from nine innings. He hit two fifties.
Information
India need Kohli's presence at number 4: Analysis
With Rohit gone and there are no signs of Cheteshwar Pujara or Ajinkya Rahane back in the fold, India lack the desired experience. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the only ones who can be mentioned in this regard. So Kohli's presence in this tour could help India.
Of late
Kohli will need to back himself after recent failures
In the two-match Test series versus Bangladesh at home last year, Kohli managed 99 runs at 33. In the 3-Test series against New Zealand at home next, Kohli managed 93 runs at 15.50.
In India's tour of Australia next, Kohli managed 190 runs from 5 matches (9 innings) at 23.75 (100s: 1).
Numbers highlight Kohli's struggle of late. However, if the BCCI convinces him, Kohli will need to back himself and bring his experience into play.