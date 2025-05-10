India vs Sri Lanka, WODI Tri-series final: Preview and stats
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team is set to take on Sri Lanka in the tri-series final on Sunday at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
This is a historic moment for the Sri Lankan team as it's their first final in an ODI tournament with three or more teams since 2009.
The Indian team enter the match as favorites under Harmanpreet Kaur.
Earlier, India topped the league stage by winning three out of 4 games. Here's more.
India's strength
India have been a well-oiled machine
India's batting has been phenomenal in recent matches, scoring more than 300 runs in four out of their last 10 ODIs.
The team's spin attack, spearheaded by Sneh Rana, has also been key to their success.
Despite some chinks in the armor, like fielding inconsistencies, India are a strong title contender.
Sri Lanka will have to find ways to contain this mighty Indian batting unit if they hope to win.
Sri Lanka's challenge
Sri Lanka's batting performance and Athapaththu's role
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has been the lynchpin for her team, but recent performances indicate that the team can do well even without her.
In their last match against India, a number of players stepped up in the chase of 276 runs.
However, Athapaththu's form is imperative for Sri Lanka to unlock its full batting potential.
Despite a recent dip in form, her return to form could be timely ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year.
Death-over concerns
Sri Lanka's middle overs performance and death-over struggles
Sri Lanka have been pretty strong in the middle overs throughout the tri-series, outperforming their opponents between overs 10 and 40, as per ESPNcricinfo.
However, they have struggled at both the start and finish of games.
This inconsistency could be exploited by India, who have players like Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma capable of turning matches around in the final stages.
Information
A look at the H2H record
In terms of the H2H record between the two teams in WODIs, these two teams have met on 34 occasions with India winning 30 games to Sri Lanka's three. One match didn't have any result.
Details
Weather conditions and pitch report
There has been plenty of heat in the island nation and it will be tough out there for both set of players.
As per reports, the weather forecast on Sunday would likely be a bit cooler than normal, meaning players can get some relief.
In terms of the surface, a new pitch means there will be good contest between bat and ball.
Stats
A look at key stats from the 2025 WODI Tri-series
In the WODI Tri-series, India's Jemimah Rodrigues has smashed 201 runs from 4 games at 67 (100s: 1).
Pratika Rawal has shown character with two fifties for India. She owns 164 runs from 4 matches.
For the Lankan Women, Harshita Samarawickrama has scored 177 runs at 44.25 (50s: 2).
In terms of bowling, Rana has led the show in terms of wickets (11). SL's Dewmi Vihanga leads the charts for her nation with 9 wickets at just 15.33.
Numbers
Key WODI numbers at a glance
In 145 WODIs (125 innings), Indian skipper Harmanpreet has scored 3,902 runs and is 98 shy of the 4,000-run mark. She can become the 3rd Indian batter to the milestone.
Athapaththu has smashed 3,826 runs for SL Women and is their top scorer. She is nine shy of 500 fours in WODIs (491). She averages 35.10.
In 105 WODIs, Deepti has claimed 135 scalps at 26.97.