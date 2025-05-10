What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team is set to take on Sri Lanka in the tri-series final on Sunday at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

This is a historic moment for the Sri Lankan team as it's their first final in an ODI tournament with three or more teams since 2009.

The Indian team enter the match as favorites under Harmanpreet Kaur.

Earlier, India topped the league stage by winning three out of 4 games. Here's more.