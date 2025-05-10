IPL 2025: BCCI prepares for May resumption, three cities shortlisted
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted three southern Indian cities to host the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 if it resumes in May, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The tournament was suspended amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
The shortlisted cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
However, BCCI officials have admitted that resuming the IPL quickly may be difficult under the current circumstances.
Player exodus
Overseas players' return remains a significant challenge
The suspension of IPL 2025 saw teams disbanding and players booking flights back home.
Most overseas players are expected to leave India by Saturday end.
While franchises are hopeful most overseas players would return if the tournament resumes later in May, they also acknowledge there are no guarantees if the window extends beyond May 25, when the IPL 2025 final is scheduled to be played in Kolkata.
Scheduling issues
World Test Championship final poses scheduling conflict
The possible extension of IPL 2025 beyond May 25 presents a major challenge with players' bilateral commitments and the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa, commencing on June 11 at Lord's.
This could further complicate BCCI's plans to resume the tournament.
As it stands, 57 matches had been completed in IPL 2025 before its suspension.
Match decision
BCCI yet to decide on resuming suspended match
The 58th match of IPL 2025, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, was called off after 10.1 overs of play.
The BCCI is yet to decide whether this match will be replayed or not.
Besids this, there are still 12 league matches and four playoffs left to be played in the tournament.