What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted three southern Indian cities to host the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 if it resumes in May, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The tournament was suspended amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The shortlisted cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

However, BCCI officials have admitted that resuming the IPL quickly may be difficult under the current circumstances.