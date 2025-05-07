What's the story

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen was signed by the Punjab Kings for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

He has replaced Glenn Maxwell, who had to withdraw from the tournament due to a finger injury.

The franchise confirmed the move, marking a significant change in their lineup for the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Owen rose to prominence in the Big Bash League, delivering a standout performance in the final to help the Hobart Hurricanes clinch the title in the 2024-25 edition.