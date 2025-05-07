PBKS coach Ricky Ponting lauds Glenn Maxwell's replacement Mitchell Owen
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen was signed by the Punjab Kings for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
He has replaced Glenn Maxwell, who had to withdraw from the tournament due to a finger injury.
The franchise confirmed the move, marking a significant change in their lineup for the ongoing season.
Meanwhile, Owen rose to prominence in the Big Bash League, delivering a standout performance in the final to help the Hobart Hurricanes clinch the title in the 2024-25 edition.
Coach's endorsement
Ricky Ponting welcomes Mitchell Owen, calls him an 'exciting package'
Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has expressed his excitement about Owen joining their ranks.
"I think we're all very happy to add Mitchell Owen to our squad for the back end of this season," Ponting said in a PBKS press release.
Ponting further described Owen as an "exciting player" and an "exciting package" with versatile batting skills and handy medium pace bowling abilities.
Player profile
Mitchell Owen brings strong T20 form, eager to join PBKS
Owen, who has been signed by the Kings for ₹3 crore, has an impressive T20 record of 647 runs and 10 wickets in just 35 matches.
He also has two centuries to his name, with a highest score of 108.
"I am really excited to be given this opportunity and I can't wait to get over there and get stuck in," Owen expressed his excitement about joining the team as per the PBKS press release.
Management's view
Punjab Kings CEO commends Owen's skills and temperament
Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon has also lauded Owen's skills and temperament.
In a PBKS press release, he said, "We believe Mitch Owen has the skillset and temperament to thrive in the IPL."
Menon further called him an "exciting young talent with a bright future," adding that they look forward to seeing him showcase his abilities in their setup.
Injury announcement
Maxwell's injury confirmed during CSK match
Maxwell's injury was revealed during PBKS's away clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 30.
Captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss, opted to bowl first, and confirmed Maxwell's unavailability for the match. "Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far," Iyer said at the toss.
Stats
Owen's BBL and PSL numbers at a glance
As mentioned, the Aussie opener enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 BBL season, winning the title and also finishing as the top scorer of the tournament.
Owen smashed 452 runs in 11 innings at 45.20 and a strike rate of 203.60. He also smoked two tons and has a high score of 108.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing PSL 2025, he has managed to score 101 runs in six innings at 16.83 and a strike rate of 198.03 (HS: 34) as per ESPNcricinfo.
Overall, he has scored 647 runs in T20s.