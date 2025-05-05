Varun Chakravarthy continues to dominate this RR star in IPL
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy showed his class.
The game at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, saw KKR beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a solitary run while defending 207.
One of Chakravarthy's two wickets in the game was of Wanindu Hasaranga.
Here we decode his dominance against the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder.
Game-changer
Chakravarthy's spell: A game-changer for KKR
Chakravarthy's spell turned the match on its head as he sent both Dhruv Jurel and Hasaranga packing in the eighth over, within three deliveries.
The mystery spinner bowled a beautifully floated delivery outside off to send Jurel back, who failed to read the turn on the ball and left an opening between bat and pad.
This set up Chakravarthy's next victim.
Second dismissal
Dream delivery versus Hasaranga
Chakravarthy's second victim was Hasaranga, whom he dismissed with a tossed-up googly outside off.
The batter tried to play the ball toward cover but was beaten on the inside edge as it hit the off-stump.
Hasaranga hence walked back for a two-ball duck as RR were reduced to 71/5.
This remarkable delivery further solidified KKR's position in the match and contributed significantly to their commanding win against RR.
Rivalry
Sheer dominance versus Hasaranga
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chakravarthy has trapped Hasaranga in each of their three meetings in IPL.
Ravindra Jadeja is the only other bowler to dismiss the Sri Lankan all-rounder multiple times in the competition (2).
Notably, Hasaranga has managed to survive just six deliveries against Chakravarthy, managing three runs.
Glenn Maxwell (5 times) is the only batter who has fallen to Chakravarthy more times in IPL.
Career
100 IPL wickets loading for Chakravarthy
Chakravarthy ended his spell with brilliant figures of 2/32 from four overs.
The mystery spinner has now raced to 15 wickets across 11 games this season at a fine economy of 7.23.
Chakravarthy has overall snapped up 98 wickets from 82 IPL encounters at an average of 23.60.
His tally includes a four-fer and a fifer. Chakravarthy's economy rate in the tournament reads 7.51.