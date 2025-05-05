May 05, 202509:30 am

What's the story

In a thrilling encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy showed his class.

The game at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, saw KKR beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a solitary run while defending 207.

One of Chakravarthy's two wickets in the game was of Wanindu Hasaranga.

Here we decode his dominance against the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder.