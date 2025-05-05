Listing KKR's narrowest triumphs in IPL history
What's the story
In a nail-biting encounter at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive with a narrow one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR).
KKR scored 206/4 in 20 overs. RR, who were 71/5, finished on 205/8.
The win kept KKR's playoff hopes alive but did not secure their position in the playoffs.
Here we decode KKR's narrowest triumphs in IPL history.
#1
1-run win vs RCB, Kolkata, 2024
KKR beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a solitary run in Match 36 of the 2024 IPL in Kolkata.
Philip Salt's 14-ball 48 meant KKR compiled 75/3 in the powerplay. Skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a 36-ball 50 as KKR posted 222/6.
In response, fiery fifties from Will Jacks (55) and Rajat Patidar (52) went in vain as RCB were eventually folded for 221.
#2
1-run win vs RR, Kolkata, 2025
Coming to the aforementioned match against RR, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (30) batted well but threw away their starts. Angkrish Raghuvanshi made 44 runs.
The end overs were all about Andre Russell's fireworks (57* off 25) as KKR finished at 206/4.
In response, RR were reduced to 71/5 before Riyan Parag's 45-ball 95 turned the game on its head.
However, they eventually fell short by a solitary run.
#3
2-run win vs RCB, Sharjah, 2014
KKR beat RCB by just two runs in the IPL 2014 game in Sharjah.
Jacques Kallis (43) and Chris Lynn (45) did the rescue work as the Knight Riders lost early wickets.
Varun Aaron's 3/16 restricted KKR to 150/7.
In response, Yogesh Takawale (40), Virat Kohli (31), and Yuvraj Singh (31) kept RCB on the driver's seat for the best part of the game.
However, some stunning death-over bowling meant the team was restricted to 148/5.
#4
2-run win vs PBKS, Abu Dhabi, 2020
KKR posted 164/6 while batting first in the 2020 Abu Dhabi game against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).
While Shubman Gill (57) was brilliant early on, Dinesh Karthik (58) aced the finisher's role.
In response, the 115-run opening partnership between KL Rahul (74) and Mayank Agarwal (56) gave PBKS a strong start.
However, the middle order faltered as PBKS fell short by a couple of runs.