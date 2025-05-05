May 05, 202509:29 am

What's the story

In a nail-biting encounter at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive with a narrow one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KKR scored 206/4 in 20 overs. RR, who were 71/5, finished on 205/8.

The win kept KKR's playoff hopes alive but did not secure their position in the playoffs.

Here we decode KKR's narrowest triumphs in IPL history.