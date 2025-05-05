What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni put on a commendable show in Match 54 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings, albeit in a losing cause.

He scored an unbeaten half-century as the Super Giants failed to chase 237 in Dharamsala. They lost by 37 runs.

Badoni was the lone warrior, having scored a 40-ball 74*. His knock was studded with 5 fours and as many sixes.

He is now the third-highest run-scorer for LSG in the IPL.