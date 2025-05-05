Ayush Badoni becomes third-highest run-scorer for LSG in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni put on a commendable show in Match 54 of IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings, albeit in a losing cause.
He scored an unbeaten half-century as the Super Giants failed to chase 237 in Dharamsala. They lost by 37 runs.
Badoni was the lone warrior, having scored a 40-ball 74*. His knock was studded with 5 fours and as many sixes.
He is now the third-highest run-scorer for LSG in the IPL.
Performance
How Badoni fared in run-chase
Badoni's innings was the perfect mix of caution and aggression. He came in after LSG were down to 27/3.
The Super Giants sank further (73/5), but Badoni's timely partnership with Abdul Samad kept them alive. They crossed the 150-run mark in the 17th over.
Despite staring at a mountain, Badoni fought till the last ball, showcasing his temperament and growing maturity as a finisher.
His 74* was certainly a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing evening for LSG.
Stats
Badoni gets past 950 IPL runs
Badoni, one of the promising uncapped Indian batters, slammed his second half-century of IPL 2025.
Having made his IPL debut in 2022, for LSG, the right-handed batter has slammed 960 runs from 53 games at a strike-rate of nearly 140. His tally includes six half-centuries.
Over 300 of his runs (326) have come in the ongoing season.
Information
Over 1,550 T20 runs
Badoni, who first played a T20 in 2021, has raced to 1,579 runs at an average of 30.36. He has nine half-centuries in the format. His strike-rate reads 138.63.
Feats
Badoni attains these feats
With 960 runs, Badoni has now become the third-highest run-getter for LSG in the IPL.
He surpassed Marcus Stoinis, who slammed 952 runs for the franchise. He is only behind KL Rahul (1,410) and Nicholas Pooran (1,267).
As per Cricbuzz, Badoni now has the most fifty-plus scores from Number 5 or lower for the Super Gitans (6). He has overtaken Pooran (5).