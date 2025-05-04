IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh's fiery spell decimates LSG
In a thrilling showdown IPL 2025 encounter, Arshdeep Singh's brilliance helped Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
The match witnessed PBKS successfully defend 236 after restricting the Super Giants to 199/7. Prabhsimran Singh (91) fired for PBKS.
Arshdeep bowled a fiery opening spell, which resulted in a top-order collapse for LSG. He recorded an economy rate of 4.00 in a rather high-scoring encounter.
He is our Player of the Day.
Bowling brilliance
Arshdeep's Powerplay magic
Left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep turned the game in PBKS's favor during the Powerplay.
He dismantled LSG's top-order batters - Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran - with his special deliveries.
Marsh was dismissed for a five-ball duck, and Markram (13) followed him after three balls. Pooran too fell after a promising start (6).
In just three overs during the Powerplay, Arshdeep took three wickets and conceded only 10 runs. His final figures read 4-0-16-3.
Game-changing spell
Our Player of the Day
Despite depending on openers this season, LSG crumbled under pressure from Arshdeep.
The likes of Markram, Marsh, and Pooran have been in sublime touch in IPL 2025. To dismiss the trio, especially in the Powerplay on a ground with short boundaries, was no mean feat.
His game-changing spell left the Super Giants reeling at 73/5.
Arshdeep's performance played a huge role in the outcome.
Stats
Arshdeep closes in on 100 IPL wickets
Arshdeep, who made his IPL debut in 2019, is closing in on 100 wickets.
In 76 games, he has taken 92 wickets at an average of 25.46. His tally includes an economy rate of 8.88.
The star left-arm seamer has two four-wicket hauls and a fifer to his name.
He has more than 220 wickets in T20 cricket.