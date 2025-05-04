What's the story

In a thrilling showdown IPL 2025 encounter, Arshdeep Singh's brilliance helped Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

The match witnessed PBKS successfully defend 236 after restricting the Super Giants to 199/7. Prabhsimran Singh (91) fired for PBKS.

Arshdeep bowled a fiery opening spell, which resulted in a top-order collapse for LSG. He recorded an economy rate of 4.00 in a rather high-scoring encounter.

He is our Player of the Day.