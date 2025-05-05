IPL: Decoding Rajasthan Royals' narrowest defeats by runs
In a nail-biting IPL 2025 clash, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) edged past the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by a solitary run.
The match witnessed a blistering knock from Andre Russell, who smashed a quickfire 57*.
His pyrotechnics helped KKR post a mammoth 206 runs for four wickets in their 20 overs.
Though Riyan Parag's 95 kept RR in the chase, they eventually fell short.
We break down the Royals' narrowest defeats by runs in the IPL.
#1
1 run-defeat vs DD, Delhi, 2012
Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) edged RR by just one run in the 2012 IPL game in Delhi. Virender Sehwag's brilliant 63 powered DD to 152/6 in 20 overs.
In reply, the Royals dominated the first half thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's valiant 84*.
However, they stumbled toward the end and were restricted to 151/3.
Umesh Yadav defended 12 runs in the final over after conceding a six, while a last-ball run-out sealed the win for DD.
#2
1 run-defeat vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad edged RR by just one run in the 2024 IPL game in Hyderabad.
Fifties from Travis Head (58) and Nitish Reddy (76*) powered SRH to 201/3.
Despite a 134-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) and Riyan Parag (77), RR stumbled after their dismissals.
A tight final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with 3/41 sealed the win for SRH as RR were restricted to 200/7.
#3
1-run defeat vs KKR, Kolkata, 2025
Coming to the aforementioned KKR-RR match, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (30) batted well for the defending champions but threw away their starts.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi made 44 runs. The end overs were all about Andre Russell's fireworks (57* off 25) as KKR finished at 206/4.
In response, RR were reduced to 71/5 before Riyan Parag's 45-ball 95 turned the game on its head. However, they eventually fell short by a solitary run.