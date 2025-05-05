Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) edged RR by just one run in the 2012 IPL game in Delhi. Virender Sehwag's brilliant 63 powered DD to 152/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Royals dominated the first half thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's valiant 84*.

However, they stumbled toward the end and were restricted to 151/3.

Umesh Yadav defended 12 runs in the final over after conceding a six, while a last-ball run-out sealed the win for DD.