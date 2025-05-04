IPL 2025: PBKS sign this Australian as Glenn Maxwell's replacement
What's the story
Australian opener Mitchell Owen has been signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Glenn Maxwell's replacement, who has been ruled out due to injury.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) confirmed the signing through an official update on its X handle.
Mitchell Owen rose to prominence in the Big Bash League, delivering a standout performance in the final to help the Hobart Hurricanes clinch the title in the 2024-25 edition.
Here's more.
Career trajectory
From PSL breakthrough to IPL call-up: Owen's 2025 journey
Despite going unsold in last year's mega auction, Owen made his mark by playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.
His impressive performances there have now earned him a spot with the Punjab Kings for the remainder of the IPL 2025.
The swashbuckling opener has been signed for ₹3 crore as Maxwell's replacement, after the latter was ruled out of the season due to a finger injury.
Injury announcement
Maxwell's injury confirmed during CSK match
The injury was revealed during PBKS's away clash against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 30.
Captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss, opted to bowl first, and confirmed Maxwell's unavailability for the match.
"Unfortunate that he's got a fractured finger (Maxwell). Haven't decided on a replacement so far," Iyer said at the toss.
Stats
Owen's BBL and PSL numbers at a glance
As mentioned, the Aussie opener enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 BBL season, winning the title and also finishing as the top scorer of the tournament.
Owen smashed 452 runs in 11 innings at 45.20 and a strike rate of 203.60.
He also smoked two tons and has a high score of 108.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing PSL 2025, he has managed to score 101 runs in six innings at 16.83 and a strike rate of 198.03 (HS: 34) as per ESPNcricinfo.
Twitter Post
X post from IPL confirming the signing
🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2025
Punjab Kings pick Mitch Owen as a replacement for the injured Glenn Maxwell.
Details 🔽 #TATAIPL | @PunjabKingsIPL