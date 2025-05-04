What's the story

Australian opener Mitchell Owen has been signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) as Glenn Maxwell's replacement, who has been ruled out due to injury.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) confirmed the signing through an official update on its X handle.

Mitchell Owen rose to prominence in the Big Bash League, delivering a standout performance in the final to help the Hobart Hurricanes clinch the title in the 2024-25 edition.

