Rohit's career turned on October 2, 2019, when he was asked to open the innings for India in Tests for the first time.

He answered with a brilliant show against South Africa in Vizag, scoring centuries in both innings.

Overall, he finished with 2,697 runs from 38 matches as an opener at 42.80, as per ESPNcricinfo.

While he hammered nine tons since October 2019, no other batter while batting at the top touched the three-figure mark even eight times.