These nations can host remainder of IPL 2025
The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has been suspended for a week amid rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now reportedly looking at international venues to resume the tournament.
Several countries have emerged as potential hosts if the remaining games are played outside India.
#1
UAE: A familiar choice for IPL
The UAE is a known destination for the IPL, having hosted the matches of the cash-rich league in 2014, 2020, and 2021.
Notably, it was earlier announced that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has booked the UAE stadiums for its ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
However, the tournament has now been postponed indefinitely. This gives BCCI a chance to stage the remaining 16 IPL matches in the arab nation.
#2
England: ECB in active discussions with BCCI
Reportedly, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has shown interest in hosting the remaining matches of IPL 2025.
The relationship between BCCI and ECB has historically been amicable, with both boards collaborating on various initiatives such as scheduling international series and exploring new formats like The Hundred.
Hence, fans can see IPL games moving to the United Kingdom for the first time.
#3
South Africa: A strong contender
South Africa is another strong contender to host the remainder of IPL 2025.
The country hosted the entire IPL 2009 season successfully due to India's general elections.
With a robust cricket infrastructure and all six teams participating in the SA20 tournament owned by IPL franchise owners, South Africa could be an appealing option for BCCI.
#3
Sri Lanka: Another feasible option
If BCCI decides against moving outside Asia, Sri Lanka could be another great option.
Sri Lanka and India also share a great relation. Moreover, hosting the remainder of the league would give Sri Lanka cricket a massive economic boost.
The conditions in the Island nation would be somewhat similar to those in India. Hence, players wouldn't take long to adjust.