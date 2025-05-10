Who can replace Virat Kohli in India's Test XI?
What's the story
Reportedly, Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket, effective immediately.
This monumental decision begs the question of who could replace him in the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of England.
The team will have to find alternatives soon, considering Kohli has been the backbone of India's middle order for years now.
Here we look at the batters who can succeed Kohli as India's number four in Tests.
#1
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan, who has been a run machine in domestic cricket, is among the prime contenders to take the number four spot.
He has gotten off to a brilliant start in Tests, having registered four 50-plus scores across 11 innings. This includes a 150 versus New Zealand.
Moreover, he owns a First-Class average of 65.61.
However, selectors have been worried about his technique against moving balls, which is something he might have to deal with in England.
#2
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Another promising player, Nitish Kumar Reddy, showed his skills in tough situations on the 2024-25 Australia tour, his maiden Test assignment.
He scored 298 runs at an average of 37.25 in nine Test innings, including one century.
Although he batted lower down the order in Australia, he could be promoted if Kohli decides against continuing to play Test cricket.
The 21-year-old can also occasionally contribute with his medium-pace bowling.
#3
Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal is another possible replacement for Kohli in the middle order.
He has scored 90 runs at an average of 30 in three Test innings so far, including one half-century.
The southpaw also played one of the Tests in Australia last year.
His solid technique and skill set could help him score runs in England's conditions.
Padikkal has a decent average of 41.39 in First-Class cricket.
#4
Shreyas Iyer
A key member of India's ODI unit, Shreyas Iyer had announced himself in the Test arena with a debut hundred in 2021.
Though he has been out of the Test team since January 2024, his recent returns in red-ball cricket can earn him a recall.
He made 480 runs at 68.57 in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy for Mumbai.
811 of his runs have come in Test cricket at 36.86 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).