What's the story

Reportedly, Virat Kohli has expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket, effective immediately.

This monumental decision begs the question of who could replace him in the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of England.

The team will have to find alternatives soon, considering Kohli has been the backbone of India's middle order for years now.

Here we look at the batters who can succeed Kohli as India's number four in Tests.