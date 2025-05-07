Kuldeep Yadav: Decoding his stats against Punjab Kings in IPL
What's the story
Delhi Capitals face an in-form Punjab Kings in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Dharamsala on Thursday.
All eyes will be on DC's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has gone wicketless in his last three outings.
Kuldeep, who is enduring a dry patch after a pormising start to the season, will hope to bounce back against Punjab.
Here's more,
IPL 2025
Kuldeep started the season with a bang
The IPL 2025 season saw Kuldeep start well. He picked 2/20 versus Lucknow Super Giants before taking 3/22 in DC's next match versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Thereafter, he managed 2/17 (vs RCB), 2/23 (vs MI), 1/33 (vs RR), and 1/30 (vs GT).
Since then, he went wicketless against LSG, RCB and KKR. The last match of DC vs SRH had no result due to rain.
Information
Kuldeep owns 12 wickets in IPL 2025
In 11 matches this season (10 innings), Kuldeep has managed 12 wickets at an average of 21.91. His economy rate of 6.74 is solid. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has bowled 234 balls, conceding 263 runs.
Vs Punjab
Kuldeep averages 21.90 versus PBKS in IPL
Versus PBKS in the tournament, former KKR spinner Kuldeep has managed an average of 21.90. His economy rate reads 7.82.
Kuldeep owns 10 wickets versus PBKS from 9 matches with the best of 2/14.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep is closing in on 100 IPL scalps. He will be heading into this contest with 99 scalps under his belt at 26.77.