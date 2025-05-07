What's the story

Delhi Capitals face an in-form Punjab Kings in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Dharamsala on Thursday.

All eyes will be on DC's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has gone wicketless in his last three outings.

Kuldeep, who is enduring a dry patch after a pormising start to the season, will hope to bounce back against Punjab.

