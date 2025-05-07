Notable records of Shubman Gill in Indian Premier League
What's the story
Shubman Gill has emerged as one of the most prolific run-scorers in the Indian Premier League.
Gill, who is leading Gujarat Titans, has stood out with his ability to score consistently across phases in the tournament.
He recently become the third captain aged under 26 with 500-plus runs in an IPL season.
Have a look at his notable records in the cash-rich league.
Runs
Only player with 2,000-plus runs for GT
Gill started his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018. He was bought by GT in 2022, the year wherein they won the title on the maiden attempt.
Gill is now the only player with 2,000-plus runs for GT in the IPL. He tops the chart with 2,307 runs.
His tally includes 19 fifty-plus scores (4 tons).
Information
Multiple tons for GT
Gill is one of only two players to have slammed a ton for GT in the IPL, the other being Sai Sudharsan. However, the former is the only player with multiple centuries for the franchise (4).
Captaincy
Third captain with this record
As per Cricbuzz, Gill has become the third skipper aged under 26 to have scored 500-plus runs in an IPL edition.
Virat Kohli was the first-ever player with this feat. He scored a record 634 runs in IPL 2013 while leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Seven years later, Shreyas Iyer hammered 519 runs in Delhi Capital's record-breaking 2020 season. They reached the final that year.
Season
Second-most runs in an IPL season
Gill had his breakout IPL season in 2022, where GT finished as runners-up. He ended up winning the Orange Cap.
Notably, Gill hammered the second-most runs by a batter in an IPL season. He amassed 890 runs at 59.33 (3 tons).
Only two other players own 800-plus runs in this regard.
Gill's tally is only behind that of Kohli (973 runs in 2016).
Milestone
Youngest captain with an IPL ton
The fourth and last century of Gill's IPL career came in 2024.
He scored a superb 55-ball 104 versus Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as GT won by 35 runs.
At 24 years and 245 days, Gill became the youngest captain to score a century in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Sanju Samson (26y 152d) trails Gill in this regard.