'GTA VI' delayed to 2026—but a new trailer is here
What's the story
In a disappointing development, Rockstar Games has delayed the release of its much-awaited video game, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).
The game, which was originally set to release in fall 2025, will now be launched on May 26, 2026.
The delay was officially confirmed through a statement on Rockstar's website, which stated, "We are very sorry that this is later than you expected."
Apology statement
Rockstar Games expressed gratitude for fans's patience
In the statement, Rockstar Games also thanked the fans, saying, "The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team."
"We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game."
As a means of making up for the delay, Rockstar released an extended second trailer for GTA VI on Tuesday.
Game synopsis
'GTA VI' plot details and setting unveiled
The extended trailer of GTA VI reveals that the game will center around a Bonnie and Clyde-like couple, Jason and Lucia, on the run.
According to the official description of the game, "Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida."
Game's evolution
'GTA VI' touted as the biggest evolution of the series
GTA VI is being touted as the "biggest, most immersive evolution of the series yet." The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, a sunny stand-in for Florida.
The last installment, GTA V, came out in 2013 and sold over 210 million copies, becoming the second-best-selling video game of all time.
The top spot is held by Minecraft, which has just been adapted into a movie.