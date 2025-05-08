PCB to reschedule PSL 2025 matches amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced plans to reschedule some matches of the ongoing PSL 2025 season, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
The decision comes after a drone fell within the Rawalpindi Stadium complex, disrupting the league's 10th season.
An emergency meeting was convened in Islamabad on Thursday, attended by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and foreign players.
Match disruption
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match rescheduled
The PSL match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, slated for Thursday at Rawalpindi Stadium, has been postponed in light of the drone incident.
Heavy rainfall throughout the day in Rawalpindi also played a part in the decision.
The PCB said in a release that "the board is reviewing the situation and will be rescheduling some of the PSL matches," with further updates to follow as matters are finalized.
Match relocation
Uncertainty surrounds future PSL match locations
The PCB has not yet clarified if the remaining matches will be shifted to another city or their dates will be changed.
However, Karachi, which has also been hit by drone incidents, is a possible venue as it hosted games earlier this season.
Foreign players have expressed interest in shifting the remaining leg of the tournament to Dubai.
Player concerns
Foreign players express mixed feelings about PSL
As of Thursday, there are eight games left in the season- four in Rawalpindi, one in Multan and three in Lahore- another city affected by the drone incidents.
The Indian missile strikes on Tuesday had caused anxiety among some foreign players participating in the league.
While PCB announced the season would continue on Wednesday, there were mixed reactions among English players- some considered leaving while others wanted to stay.
Player safety
BCB in constant communication with its players
The Professional Cricketers's Association (PCA) has been in regular touch with the 15-member English contingent.
While both security and government advice remain unchanged for PSL venues, the situation is being closely monitored.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also confirmed that it is in "constant communication" with its two players currently at the PSL - Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain.
Information
Quetta Gladiators lead the PSL 2025 standings
Quetta Gladiators lead the PSL 2025 standings with 13 points from 9 matches. Karachi Kings are next with 10 points and lead third-placed Islamabad United (10) on basis of NRR. Lahore Qalandars are the 4th-placed team.