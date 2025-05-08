What are Kevin De Bruyne's options after Manchester City exit?
What's the story
Belgian football star Kevin De Bruyne is all set to say goodbye to Manchester City after an illustrious 10-year career.
The 33-year-old midfielder has confirmed his departure at the season's end, bringing an end to his time with the Premier League giants.
Since his arrival from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has won 16 trophies with City and is now considering his future options.
We decode the options De Bruyne has.
USA
Potential move to Major League Soccer
One possible destination for De Bruyne could be the United States, particularly Major League Soccer (MLS).
As per BBC, even though San Diego and Inter Miami, both MLS expansion clubs gave up their 'discovery rights' on him, Chicago Fire now have the first option for talks.
De Bruyne's representatives are reportedly set to meet with club officials soon. This development makes an MLS move a strong possibility for the Belgian star.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia: A potential destination
Saudi Arabia's Pro League, which has been luring global stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, could also be a possible destination for De Bruyne.
His representatives have previously held talks with clubs from the Middle East.
However, reports indicate that De Bruyne prefers a move to either the USA or Europe due to family lifestyle reasons.
Europe
Napoli and Aston Villa are European clubs linked with KDB
As per Sky Sports, Napoli are trying to sign De Bruyne on a free transfer at the end of the season.
The report adds that a deal would be a very complicated one but Napoli have started contact.
Apart from Napoli, Premier League club Aston Villa have also held internal discussions about a potential move for De Bruyne.
Barring Napoli and Villa, there are reports of Premier League champions Liverpool being linked to De Bruyne.
Information
De Bruyne has played 418 games for City
In 418 matches for Man City across all competitions, De Bruyne owns 118 goals. He has also made 170-plus assists for the club. In the ongoing season, De Bruyne has 6 goals and 8 assists in all competitions.