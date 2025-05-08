What's the story

Belgian football star Kevin De Bruyne is all set to say goodbye to Manchester City after an illustrious 10-year career.

The 33-year-old midfielder has confirmed his departure at the season's end, bringing an end to his time with the Premier League giants.

Since his arrival from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has won 16 trophies with City and is now considering his future options.

We decode the options De Bruyne has.