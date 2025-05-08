Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket: His unique records
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, senior Indian batter Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7.
The veteran batter bid adieu to the format after featuring for India for more than a decade.
Rohit led India in 24 Tests between 2022 and 2024, winning 12 of them.
He also excelled with the bat in this period. Here are his unique Test records.
Contribution
Contribution as captain in winning cause
In 24 Tests as India's captain, Rohit racked up 1,254 runs at an average of 30.58. His tally includes four tons and as many half-centuries.
It is worth noting that India never lost a Test when Rohit scored a century while leading.
Rohit, the skipper, owns 810 runs from 20 innings at an average of 42.63 in winning cause. He converted four of his half-centuries into tons.
Information
12 Test tons in winning cause
Rohit overall tallied 12 hundreds in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, India won every time he slammed a ton. Rohit is the only player with 10-plus such tons, with Warwick Armstrong (6) following him.
Ratio
Most sixes in a Test
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has hit the second-most sixes by an Indian in Test cricket. His tally of 88 maximums is only behind that of Virender Sehwag (90).
Rohit also holds the record for hammering the most sixes by a batter in a Test. He slammed 13 maximums against South Africa in the 2019 Vishakhapatnam Test.
Notably, Rohit slammed tons in both the innings.
Records
Other unique records for Rohit
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit went 30 successive Test innings without a single-digit score between February 2021 and July 2023. This is the longest such streak for a batter.
Rohit's tally of nine Test centuries as an opener between 2019 and 2024 is the highest for a batter. Only two other players have more than five such centuries.