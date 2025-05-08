What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, senior Indian batter Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7.

The veteran batter bid adieu to the format after featuring for India for more than a decade.

Rohit led India in 24 Tests between 2022 and 2024, winning 12 of them.

He also excelled with the bat in this period. Here are his unique Test records.