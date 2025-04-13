Newcastle United crush Manchester United in Premier League: Key stats
What's the story
Newcastle United's hopes for a Champions League spot got a huge boost after their 4-1 win over Manchester United.
The win in matchweek 32 took Newcastle into the Premier League's top four, and they have an additional match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
This was Newcastle's fourth consecutive win in the league, making them serious contenders for European football next season, even in the absence of manager Eddie Howe, who was unwell.
Star performance
Harvey Barnes shines in Newcastle's triumph
A well-contested first half saw Sandro Tonali's goal for Newcastle get cancelled out by Alejandro Garnacho.
Thereafter, Harvey Barnes was instrumental in Newcastle's win with a brace. The first came just after the break when he tapped in Jacob Murphy's cross.
His second was a gift from Noussair Mazraoui, who let him break through Manchester United's defense and score into the top corner.
Bruno Guimaraes added Newcastle's fourth goal in the 77th minute.
Historical victory
Newcastle's history-making win and future prospects
Newcastle United's win over Manchester United not just earned them three points but also their first league double over the Red Devils in 94 years.
The historic win takes them within a point of third-placed Nottingham Forest.
They have a chance to pull ahead when they take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday, a match that could further bolster their Champions League qualification hopes.
Next challenge
Manchester United's focus shifts to Europa League
In stark contrast, Manchester United's focus now turns toward their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford next Thursday.
The first leg ended 2-2 with Lyon scoring in the dying moments.
The match will be pivotal for the Red Devils as they look to keep their own Champions League hopes alive.
The team's performance in this European fixture will be critical in deciding their future prospects in continental competition.
Details
Match stats and points table
The Magpies had 2.09 expected goals compared to 0.61 of Manchester United.
Newcastle had 12 attempts with six shots on target. The visitors managed 5 shots on target from 9 attempts.
Newcastle had 37 touches in the opposition box compared to just 12 of United.
The Red Devils owned 52% ball possession.
In terms of the points table, Newcastle are 4th with 56 points. This was their 17th win. Ruben Amorim's United remain 13th. This was their 14th defeat.
Barnes
Second Newcastle player to score a brace against Manchester United
Making his 193rd Premier League appearance, Barnes has raced to 48 goals. He also owns 31 assists.
Barnes has 8 goals and three assists in Premier League 2024/25.
As per Opta, four of Barnes' eight Premier League goals this season have come following a ball carry, with only three players scoring more. Barnes led all players in the clash versus United for ball carry distance (233m).
Barnes became just the second Newcastle player to score a brace against Manchester United in the Premier League, along with Alan Shearer in December 2000.
Do you know?
Newcastle earn dual massive records against Man United
Newcastle have secured their first league double over Manchester United since 1930-31. Meanwhile, they scored four goals in a league game against the Red Devils for the first time since September 2001 (4-3).
Opta stats
Contrasting records for Murphy and Bayindir
Manchester United keeper Altay Bayindir attempted 57 passes versus the Magpies. It's the most by a goalkeeper on their first Premier League start on record since 2003-04. However, he only completed 27 of those pass attempts (47.4%).
Meanwhile, Murphy is the first Newcastle United player to assist 10 goals in open play in a Premier League season since Laurent Robert in 2001-02 (11).
Murphy is involved in 17 Premier League goals this season (A10 G7).