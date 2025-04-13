What's the story

Newcastle United's hopes for a Champions League spot got a huge boost after their 4-1 win over Manchester United.

The win in matchweek 32 took Newcastle into the Premier League's top four, and they have an additional match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

This was Newcastle's fourth consecutive win in the league, making them serious contenders for European football next season, even in the absence of manager Eddie Howe, who was unwell.