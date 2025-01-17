Chelsea eye Man United's Alejandro Garnacho in January transfer window
What's the story
Chelsea have turned their attention to Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho in the active January transfer window.
The winger is among a few potential recruits being eyed by the club.
However, landing Garnacho could be difficult as Napoli have also shown interest in him as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's replacement, Sky Italy reported.
Garnacho has made 117 first-team appearances for United since making his debut in 2022.
He has scored 23 goals, including eight times in 31 appearances this season.
Transfer hurdles
United's reluctance to part with Garnacho
Manchester United are said to be unwilling to part ways with Garnacho, with Sky Sports News reporting that a big offer may be needed for them to entertain a deal.
The 20-year-old has been a key player in the club's recent matches.
This comes as Chelsea's interest in Garnacho grows stronger after their winger Mykhailo Mudryk was provisionally suspended by the Football Association last month.
Napoli
Napoli's bid for Garnacho turned down
Napoli failed with an initial approach for Garnacho that fell significantly below the Red Devils' valuation of the Argentine.
As per reports, the figure submitted by Napoli was around £40m.
Though United are inclining toward listening to offers for academy products complying with the profit and sustainability rules (PSR), it would need encouraging bids for Garnacho or England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.
Words
Amorim has praised Garnacho
Recently, man United head coach Ruben Amorim said Garnacho had a future at Old Trafford.
"That is clear. He has talent," said Amorim ahead of United's match versus Southampton.
"I think he changed the way he sees himself. He's finding the best way to play in this system and is improving during training."
Information
Garnacho has started the last two matches under Amorim
Garnacho played the full 90 minutes versus the Saints as United came from behind to win 3-1 at Old Trafford in matchweek 21 of the Premier League. Before that, Garnacho started against Arsenal in United's FA Cup win.