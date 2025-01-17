What's the story

Chelsea have turned their attention to Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho in the active January transfer window.

The winger is among a few potential recruits being eyed by the club.

However, landing Garnacho could be difficult as Napoli have also shown interest in him as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's replacement, Sky Italy reported.

Garnacho has made 117 first-team appearances for United since making his debut in 2022.

He has scored 23 goals, including eight times in 31 appearances this season.