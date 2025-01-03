What's the story

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed the club's decision to extend Harry Maguire's contract by a year.

The announcement comes as Maguire was set to become a free agent this summer.

Amorim also revealed that winger Amad Diallo is on the verge of securing a new deal with the Red Devils.

Amorim provided the updates ahead of Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday in a Premier League clash.