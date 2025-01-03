Ruben Amorim is counting on defender Harry Maguire: Details here
What's the story
Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed the club's decision to extend Harry Maguire's contract by a year.
The announcement comes as Maguire was set to become a free agent this summer.
Amorim also revealed that winger Amad Diallo is on the verge of securing a new deal with the Red Devils.
Amorim provided the updates ahead of Manchester United's trip to Liverpool on Sunday in a Premier League clash.
Coach's perspective
Amorim's expectations from Maguire
Amorim also expressed his expectations from Maguire, saying, "Harry, we are going to trigger our option. I spoke with him this morning and I told him he needs to improve his game on the pitch, we need him a lot."
He further emphasized on Maguire's role as a leader within the team.
Despite losing his captaincy under former manager Erik ten Hag, Maguire has found renewed vigor under Amorim's leadership style.
Leadership role
Amorim praises Maguire's leadership
Amorim lauded Maguire's leadership qualities, saying, "There are moments in the career of a player that are different. I think he coped very well with his struggles and when you look at our team, we are starving for leaders on the pitch."
He went on to say that even though Maguire didn't wear the armband on Monday against Newcastle, his leadership qualities are important for Manchester United.
Information
Maguire owns 222 appearances as a Manchester United player
Maguire is featuring in his 6th season as a Man United player. He has appeared in 222 matches, scoring 12 goals. The ongoing season has seen Maguire appear in 16 matches across competitions.