Jofra Archer suffers another injury, ruled out of WI ODIs
What's the story
Star England speedster, Jofra Archer, has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies with a thumb injury.
The 30-year-old pacer will miss three ODIs scheduled between May 29 and June 3, with Lancashire's Luke Wood replacing him.
The setback could also push back his return to the Test format.
Notably, perpetual injuries have regularly derailed Archer's career.
Statement
Official statement of RCB
As mentioned, Luke Wood has replaced Archer in the ODI squad.
An official statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read, "England Men's and Sussex pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Metro Bank ODI series against the West Indies due to a right thumb injury. He will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action."
Injury implications
Archer's injury could impact future matches
As mentioned by the ECB, Archer will be assessed by the England medical team in the next two weeks.
However, his injury could also impact his involvement in other upcoming matches.
The English samer was earlier omitted from the Windies T20I series that succeeds the ODI leg.
He was supposed to play for England Lions at the same time, ahead of the Test series against India.
Comeback journey
Return to international cricket
Notably, Archer hasn't played a First-Class match in four years. His last Test appearance was against India in February 2021.
Following a string of injuries, England have been slowly reintroducing him into international cricket with white-ball matches.
The team hopes Archer will be a part of their pace bowling attack for the Ashes tour to Australia later this year.
Information
Archer featured in IPL 2025
Archer was recently seen in action in the 2025 Indian Premier League season. He took 11 wickets from 12 games for Rajasthan Royals before departing to the UK. Archer's fiery opening spells made headlines throughout his IPL stay.