What's the story

Star England speedster, Jofra Archer, has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies with a thumb injury.

The 30-year-old pacer will miss three ODIs scheduled between May 29 and June 3, with Lancashire's Luke Wood replacing him.

The setback could also push back his return to the Test format.

Notably, perpetual injuries have regularly derailed Archer's career.