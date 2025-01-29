What's the story

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has shown faith in Sanju Samson's batting technique.

Notably, this comes after Samson was dismissed early on by Jofra Archer in India's third T20I against England on January 28.

Despite scoring only three off six balls, Pietersen praised Samson's mental toughness and predicted a stronger performance later in the series.

Here's what the former English cricket had to say about Samson.