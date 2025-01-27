Pakistan hit historic low in World Test Championship
What's the story
Team Pakistan has hit a new low in the World Test Championship (WTC) as it finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time.
This disappointing result came after a 120-run defeat by West Indies in the second Test of their two-match series, at Multan Cricket Stadium.
Despite winning five out of 14 Tests, Pakistan ended this WTC cycle with a points' percentage of just 27.98.
Downfall
Series loss to West Indies seals Pakistan's fate
Before the series against West Indies, Pakistan was ranked eighth with a points' percentage of 24.31, just ahead of West Indies's 24.24.
However, their loss in the second Test pushed them to the bottom of the WTC table.
This is a huge fall from their fifth-place finish in the inaugural edition of WTC and seventh place in 2021-23 cycle.
Meanwhile, WI finished at the eighth place with a PCT of 28.21 (W3, L8, D2).
Match details
How did the game pan out?
The Caribbean side scored 163/10 before dismissing Pakistan for 154 in an action-packed opening day that saw 20 wickets fall.
Noman Ali, who claimed a hat-trick in the first innings, claimed 10 wickets in the match.
Kraigg Brathwaite's 52 propelled WI to a strong total of 244/10 in the third innings.
Pakistan faltered in the run chase and were bundled out for 133 on Day 3 morning. Jomel Warrican claimed nine wickets in the game.
WTC table
SA and Australia to meet in the final
South Africa own the pinnacle spot in the ongoing WTC cycle with a PCT of 69.44.
They will meet Australia in the summit clash as Pat Cummins's team holds the second place with their PCT being 63.73.
Team India stays at the third position with a win percentage of 50.00.
Information
Status of the other teams
New Zealand, whose WTC campaign ended with a home series defeat to England, are currently 4th with 48.21 PCT. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are placed 5th (45). They are followed by England (43.18), Bangladesh (31.25), Pakistan and West Indies.