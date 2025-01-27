What's the story

Indian Hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country.

Sreejesh is among the best players to have donned the Indian hockey jersey and his accomplishments are the testimony of his brilliance.

The 36-year-old former goal-keeper is currently the head coach of India's junior men's team.

