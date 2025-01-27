PR Sreejesh conferred with Padma Bhushan: Decoding his journey
What's the story
Indian Hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country.
Sreejesh is among the best players to have donned the Indian hockey jersey and his accomplishments are the testimony of his brilliance.
The 36-year-old former goal-keeper is currently the head coach of India's junior men's team.
Here we decode his profile.
Journey
The journey of India's hockey legend
Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh, popularly known as PR Sreejesh, is one of the most celebrated faces of Indian hockey.
Born on May 8, 1988, in Kerala's Kizhakkambalam village to a family of farmers, he developed an interest in athletics and volleyball early on.
However, his life turned toward hockey at the age of 12 under the mentorship of coaches Jayakumar and Ramesh Kolappa at GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram.
Career trajectory
Sreejesh's journey from student to national hero
Sreejesh's foray into hockey started with a simple goal: To secure additional marks in his board exams.
But his talent and hard work took him to the top, making him one of the greatest goal-keepers in Indian hockey's history.
He played for India in 336 matches in an 18-year-long career, winning two Olympic bronze medals and two Asian Games gold medals.
Rise
Sreejesh's early career and rise to prominence
Sreejesh started his junior hockey career in 2004, at 16, and by 2006, he was in the senior team.
His brilliant goal-keeping skills were acknowledged during India's winning campaign at the Junior Hockey Asia Cup in 2008, where he was the best goalkeeper.
Though he competed for senior goalkeeper spot with Adrian D'Souza and Bharat Chettri, Sreejesh cemented his place in 2011 after a stellar show against Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey final.
Olympic saga
Sreejesh's Olympic journey and leadership role
Sreejesh's consistent performances got him a place in the Indian hockey team for the London 2012 Olympics, beginning his Olympic journey.
In 2013, he was named the tournament's best goalkeeper as India clinched silver at the Asia Cup.
His pivotal role in India's gold medal victory at the Asian Games in Incheon in 2014 further showcased his skills.
The same year, he was adjudged as the best goal-keeper at Champions Trophy.
Captaincy
Sreejesh's captaincy and career highlights
In 2016, Sreejesh succeeded Sardar Singh as captain, guiding India to a Champions Trophy silver and a Rio 2016 quarter-final finish.
His accolades only grew as he was named goalkeeper of the tournament at Champions Trophy 2018 and helped India win bronze at Asian Games in Jakarta.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was the career-defining moment for Sreejesh, whose stunning saves took India to a historic bronze - their first Olympic hockey medal in 41 years.
Legacy
Sreejesh's retirement and legacy in Indian hockey
Sreejesh announced his retirement after the 2024 Paris Olympics, ending an illustrious 18-year-long international career.
He played a key role in India's bronze medal campaign at the event.
After retirement, he has taken on a mentoring role for the junior team to inspire future generations of Indian hockey players.
His legacy also includes winning the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award thrice (2021, 2022, and post-retirement), further solidifying his place as one of India's greatest goalkeepers.
Feats
Sreejesh enters elite list
Sreejesh is only the second hockey player after Major Dhyan Chand to get the Padma Bhushan.
Meanwhile, the talisman is also a three-time Asian Games medalist (2 golds, 1 bronze) and a two-time Commonwealth Games silver medalist.
He won five Asian Champions Trophy medals, one Asia Cup medal and two Champions Trophy medals.
He had a long career and played 336 matches for India.
Career reflections
Sreejesh reflects on sacrifices and achievements
Reflecting on his illustrious career, Sreejesh emphasized the sacrifices he made for his sport.
He spoke about staying away from home and family since a young age, but now believes those sacrifices weren't in vain.
"The biggest takeaway from my journey is that nothing is impossible in the world," he told PTI Bhasha.
Although he transitioned into a coaching role post-retirement, Sreejesh surprisingly doesn't miss being on the field as a player, because of his continued involvement with hockey.