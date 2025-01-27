Jomel Warrican claims second fifer of Pakistan Test series: Stats
The West Indies cricket team registered a historic win, defeating Pakistan by 120 runs in the second Test match.
The match, held at Multan Cricket Stadium, saw Jomel Warrican guide the West Indies to their first win on Pakistani soil in over two decades.
The left-arm spinner was sensational in the final innings as he claimed a five-wicket haul. He overall took nine wickets in the match.
Here are his stats.
Match highlight
Warrican's stellar performance leads to Pakistan's downfall
Warrican was the star player for the West Indies, as he picked his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
The left-arm spinner was on fire, as he returned with brilliant figures of 5/27 in 16 overs.
His brilliant bowling caused a dramatic collapse of the Pakistani batting line-up on the third day's first session itself, as Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 133 runs.
Game changer
Early dismissals trigger tension in Pakistani camp
The third day of the Test match started with Pakistan at 76/4, with Saud Shakeel and Kashif Ali at the crease.
However, Kevin Sinclair sent Shakeel back in just three balls, sending jitters in the Pakistani dressing room.
The situation worsened when Warrican bowled out Ali in the next over, leaving Pakistan reeling at 76/6.
Partnership breakdown
Rizwan and Agha's partnership fails to save Pakistan
After the early dismissals, pressure was on Mohammad Rizwan, who had earlier guided the team with his gritty 49-run knock in the first innings.
Rizwan was joined by Salman Agha at the crease, as they tried to steady Pakistan's ship.
Despite their 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket, West Indies bowlers took advantage of the spin-friendly conditions of the pitch and kept creating opportunities for dismissals.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
The Caribbean side scored 163/10 before dismissing Pakistan for 154 in an action-packed opening day that saw 20 wickets fall.
Noman Ali, who claimed a hat-trick in the first innings, claimed 10 wickets in the match.
Kraigg Brathwaite's 52 propelled WI to a strong total of 244/10 in the third innings.
Pakistan faltered in the run chase and were bundled out for 133 on Day 3 morning.
Career
19 wickets in the series for Warrican
Warrican clocked figures worth 4/43 and 5/27 in the game.
As he claimed 10 scalps in the series opener, the left-arm spinner finished the two-match affair with 19 wickets at 9.
The same earned him the Player-of-the-Series award. Playing his 19th Test, he has raced to 73 wickets at 27.56.
Both his Test fifers have been recorded in the ongoing series. Notably, 55 of his Test wickets have come in Asia at 21.87.