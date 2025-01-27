What's the story

The West Indies cricket team registered a historic win, defeating Pakistan by 120 runs in the second Test match.

The match, held at Multan Cricket Stadium, saw Jomel Warrican guide the West Indies to their first win on Pakistani soil in over two decades.

The left-arm spinner was sensational in the final innings as he claimed a five-wicket haul. He overall took nine wickets in the match.

Here are his stats.