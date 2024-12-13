Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 3rd ODI against West Indies, four Bangladesh batters hit half-centuries, turning the game around after early dismissals.

A crucial partnership between Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali, scoring 84 and 62 runs respectively, pushed Bangladesh past the 300-run mark.

This match saw Soumya Sarkar's 13th fifty and captain Mehidy's 6th, while Jaker Ali celebrated his maiden ODI fifty.

Bangladesh scored 321/5 versus WI in 3rd ODI (Image Source: X/@ICC)

3rd ODI: Four Bangladesh batters smash fifties versus West Indies

By Rajdeep Saha 01:27 am Dec 13, 202401:27 am

What's the story Bangladesh set a target of 322 runs for the West Indies in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the series. Four Bangladesh batters scored half-centuries. Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali were amongst the runs. After a poor start, Sarkar and Mehidy added 136 runs for thr 3rd wicket. Bangladesh were reduced to 171/5 before Mahmudullah and Jaker added an unbeaten 150-run stand.

Key contributors

Sarkar and Miraz steady Bangladesh's innings

The early dismissals of Tamim and Das left Bangladesh at a precarious 9/2. However, Soumya and captain Mehidy stepped up to stabilize the innings. Sarkar scored a fluent 73 off 73 balls before being dismissed, while Miraz contributed a crucial 77 runs from as many deliveries. Their efforts helped steady the ship for Bangladesh after the initial wobble.

Match-turning partnership

Mahmudullah and Jaker's partnership propels Bangladesh past 300

After Afif Hossain was dismissed for a paltry 17 runs, Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali took control of the innings. Their vital partnership not only steadied but also propelled Bangladesh's score. Mahmudullah scored a stunning 84 runs off 63 balls, while Jaker ended not out on 62 off 57 deliveries. This partnership helped Bangladesh cross the 300-run mark. This partnership changed the course of the match.

Duo

13th fifty for Soumya; Mehidy registers his 6th half-century

In 75 matches (70 innings), Soumya has raced to 2,198 runs at 33.30. He slammed his 13th fifty (100s: 3). In 11 innings versus West Indies, the batter owns 428 runs at 38.90. This was his fifth fifty. Mehidy has raced to 1,599 runs from 74 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. He slammed his 6th fifty (100s: 2). Versus WI, Mehidy has scored 178 runs from five innings at 59-plus.

Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah averages 75.63 versus West Indies

Mahmudullah's 84* was laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes. He now owns 5,685 runs at 36.67. This was his 32nd ODI fifty. He also owns four tons. Versus WI, the batter has smashed 832 runs from 30 matches (24 innings). He averages 75.63. This was his 8th fifty against them. In 82 away matches (home of oppositon), Mahmudullah has scored 1,936 runs at 35.85. He slammed his 10th away fifty (100s: 1).

Information

Jaker Ali averages 50.33 in ODIs

Jaker scored his maiden fifty in ODIs. He hit five fours and two sixes in his knock of 62*. In five matches, Jaker averages 50.33, racing to 151 runs.