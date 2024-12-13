Keacy Carty earns maiden T20I call-up for West Indies
Promising batter Keacy Carty has been picked for his maiden T20 International series with the West Indies against Bangladesh. He had previously played ODIs and Tests against Bangladesh and ODIs against England and Sri Lanka earlier this season. The T20I series will also mark the return of Johnson Charles to the West Indies squad after recovering from injury.
Absences and replacements in West Indies squad
The West Indies squad will be missing Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford for the T20I series against Bangladesh, as they are committed to their Big Bash League teams in Australia. Akeal Hosein will also miss the final match of the three-game series due to his BBL commitment, with Jayden Seales stepping in as his replacement. The three T20I matches will be played in St Vincent from December 15 to December 19.
West Indies squad retains key players for T20I series
Pacer Terrance Hinds, who made his debut in a recent home series against England, keeps his place for the upcoming T20I series. Allrounder Shamar Springer, who debuted earlier against Sri Lanka, will also face Bangladesh. Rovman Powell remains captain with Brandon King as vice-captain. The squad was selected "with a clear focus on continuity and preparation for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup," Cricket West Indies said.
Coach Daren Sammy praises Carty's performance
Head coach Daren Sammy lauded Carty's performance, especially his ODI century against England in Bridgetown. "He has shown us that he could be a batter in that format, and playing against Bangladesh, a team we cannot take for granted, we need all hands-on deck," Sammy said in a press conference. He said the squad was "carefully selected with the players available to us," confident it's their "most settled squad with the experience needed to win championships."
Here's the West Indies squad
WI squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Brandon King (vice-captain), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein/Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.