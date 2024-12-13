Summarize Simplifying... In short Ben Stokes, a key player in England's Test squad, has urged his team to stay focused on current matches rather than future events like the Ashes.

Despite a challenging year marked by personal injuries and team changes, Stokes has led the team to nine wins out of 16 Tests.

The England cricket team is gearing up for its last overseas Test of the year (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Ben Stokes urges England to focus on present, not Ashes

What's the story The England cricket team is gearing up for its last overseas Test of the year against New Zealand in Hamilton. This will be their 17th Test of 2024 and comes before the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia. Captain Ben Stokes has told his men to focus on the present instead of getting distracted by the upcoming Ashes. Here's more.

Stokes leads England's Test squad through transitional year

Stokes has spearheaded a transitional year for England's Test squad, bringing in seven new players. Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, and Shoaib Bashir have become mainstays. Winter debutants Brydon Carse and Jacob Bethell have also shone, with Carse leading the wickets tally and Bethell the runs against New Zealand. The team has witnessed veterans like James Anderson retire, as part of a plan to gear up for The Ashes.

Stokes expresses regret over past Ashes focus

Looking back at his comments about concentrating on the Ashes, Stokes regretted them, admitting they could have taken the team's mind off the present challenges. He stressed on remaining focused on the present matches. "I quite like staying in the present, in the moment," he said, as per ESPNcricinfo. Despite a few hiccups, including defeats against India and Pakistan earlier this year, England had a great year with nine wins out of 16 Tests.

Stokes overcomes personal challenges amid team's evolution

Stokes also battled personal demons this year, injuries and leadership changes. He returned to bowling after knee surgery but was ruled out with a hamstring injury. It impacted his performance and mood on the Pakistan tour. Stokes started the New Zealand tour by apologizing for his conduct in Pakistan and ended it by reiterating the importance of focusing on what is at hand and not on what is to come, like the Ashes.