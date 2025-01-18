Multan Test: Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican floor Pakistan with three-fers
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team wrapped up Pakistan's innings for 230 runs in their first innings of the first Test being held in Multan.
Pakistan, who were down to 46/4, finished on 143/4 at stumps on Day 1 after a delayed start.
On Day 2, the hosts managed to reach a total of 230. Notably, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan added 141 runs for the fifth wicket.
For the West Indies, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican claimed three-fers.
Key partnership
Rizwan and Shakeel's partnership highlights Pakistan's innings
Rizwan and Shakeel showed great resilience with a 141-run stand for the fifth wicket, which proved instrumental in boosting Pakistan's total.
The duo posted an unbeaten 97-run stand on Day 1.
Shakeel scored a brilliant 84 runs before getting out, while Rizwan chipped in with another 71 runs.
Their partnership was key in keeping Pakistan in the hunt in the match against West Indies.
Bowling strategy
West Indies's disciplined bowling strategy pays off
The West Indies team started the day with a disciplined bowling effort, spearheaded by Seales and Warrican.
Although their tight lines produced only six runs in seven overs, neither Pakistani batter budged during that time.
However, the first ball after drinks turned out to be a game-changer for the visitors as Shakeel was dismissed by Kevin Sinclair's delivery that gripped and edged him out.
Innings collapse
Pakistan's innings falters after Shakeel's dismissal
After Shakeel's dismissal, Pakistan crumbled like a house of cards.
Salman Agha was outsmarted by Warrican's delivery and his wicket was taken.
A miscommunication between Rizwan and Noman Ali led to the latter being run out, while a reverse sweep off the next delivery ended Rizwan's own innings at 71 runs.
From 187/4, Pakistan were 200/8. Warrican wrapped up the innings with two more wickets, dismissing Khurram Shahzad and Sajid Khan.
Duo
Three wickets each for the two bowlers
Seales picked all of his three wickets on Day 1. He was intrumental in dismissing Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam and Kamran Ghulam as Pakistan were reduced to 31/3.
He finished with figures worth 3/27 from 14 overs (2 maidens) in the match.
Meanwhile, Warrican got the scalp of Agha at a crucial juncture before ending Pakistan's innings with the final two blows.
He ended with 3/69 from 20.5 overs.
Information
Seales races to 75 Test wickets; Warrican chips in
Playing his 18th Test, Seales has raced to 75 scalps at 21.77. In three Tests versus Pakistan, he owns 14 scalps at 15.35. Meanwhile, Warrican owns 57 Test scalps at 33.50. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 12 away Tests (home of opposition), he has claimed 43 wickets at 32.90.