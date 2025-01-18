What's the story

The West Indies cricket team wrapped up Pakistan's innings for 230 runs in their first innings of the first Test being held in Multan.

Pakistan, who were down to 46/4, finished on 143/4 at stumps on Day 1 after a delayed start.

On Day 2, the hosts managed to reach a total of 230. Notably, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan added 141 runs for the fifth wicket.

For the West Indies, Jayden Seales and Jomel Warrican claimed three-fers.