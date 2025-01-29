What's the story

International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice has stepped down just three weeks before the ICC Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, the announcement was made by ICC Chairman Jay Shah via a media release on Tuesday night.

Although no official reason was provided, sources suggest Allardice faced mounting pressure from the ICC board over alleged financial mismanagement during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and concerns about preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Here's more.