ICC CEO resigns amid Champions Trophy venue preparation concerns
What's the story
International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Geoff Allardice has stepped down just three weeks before the ICC Champions Trophy.
Meanwhile, the announcement was made by ICC Chairman Jay Shah via a media release on Tuesday night.
Although no official reason was provided, sources suggest Allardice faced mounting pressure from the ICC board over alleged financial mismanagement during the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and concerns about preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Here's more.
Career overview
Allardice's tenure and contributions to cricket
Having previously worked as Cricket Operations Manager at Cricket Australia, Allardice joined the ICC in 2012 as General Manager of Cricket
Meanwhile, after an eight-month tenure as acting CEO, he became the ICC's CEO in November 2021.
In a statement, Allardice said he was proud of the results achieved during his tenure, including enhancing cricket's global reach and establishing a commercial foundation for ICC Members.
Resignation trend
Allardice's departure follows other high-profile resignations
Allardice's resignation follows the departures of Chris Tetley (Head of Events) and Claire Furlong (General Manager of Marketing and Communications) after the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Notably, the Head of the Anti-Corruption Unit Alex Marshall has also stepped down.
Meanwhile, these exits are seen as part of the ongoing exodus from former chair Greg Barclay's leadership team at the ICC.
Venue concerns
ICC board expresses dissatisfaction over Champions Trophy preparations
A source familiar with the situation revealed that the ICC board was dissatisfied with Allardice's management of stadium preparations in Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
Meanwhile, renovation work at venues in Rawalpindi and Karachi remains incomplete, raising concerns about Pakistan's readiness to host the prestigious event featuring the world's top eight teams for the first time since 2017.
Restructuring plans
ICC to undergo major restructuring post-Allardice's resignation
Following Allardice's resignation, the ICC is set for a significant overhaul.
However, it remains unclear whether his resignation is effective immediately, though the ICC's statement mentioned plans to begin the search for his replacement.
Meanwhile, chairman Shah expressed gratitude for Allardice's leadership, highlighting his key contributions to the global growth of cricket.
"On behalf of the ICC Board, I want to sincerely thank Geoff. His efforts have played a key role in advancing cricket globally," Shah said in the statement.