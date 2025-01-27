List of records Noman Ali scripted in Multan Test
What's the story
Seasoned Pakistani cricketer Noman Ali has once again etched his name in history books by becoming the oldest player from his country to take a 10-wicket haul in a men's Test match.
The landmark achievement came during the second Test against West Indies at Multan Cricket Ground.
Ali's brilliant performance was instrumental in Pakistan bundling out West Indies for 163 and 244 in the match.
Record-breaking performance
Second-oldest with Test hat-trick
Ali's record-breaking performance didn't end with the 10-wicket haul.
He also became the second-oldest player to complete a hat-trick in men's Test cricket.
The incredible feat was accomplished on the opening day.
Ali missed Rangana Herath's world record by a mere 29 days.
Herath had achieved the feat for Sri Lanka against Australia in 2016 at Galle when he was 38 years and 139 days old.
Historic achievement
A look at Ali's record-breaking journey
On Day 1 of the Test, Ali was 38 years and 110 days old.
This made him the oldest Pakistani to claim a 10-wicket haul in a men's Test match, breaking his own record of 38 years and eight days against England last year.
The wicket of Alick Athanaze marked his second 10-wicket match haul, further establishing him as one of Pakistan's finest cricketers.
Global ranking
Ali's 10-for ranks 23rd in Test cricket history
In the list of oldest bowlers with match 10-fers in Test cricket, Ali's Multan heroics ranks 23rd.
The list is led by Australian left-arm spinner Bert Ironmonger, who accomplished the feat at a staggering 49 years and 311 days in the 1931-32 season.
Only six unique cricketers rank above Ali, four of whom played before World War II.
DYK
First Pakistan spinner with this feat
Noman is also the first Pakistan spinner to register a Test hat-trick.
He is overall became the fifth bowler from the country to have achieved the rare feat, and this is just the sixth time a Pakistani player has completed a hat-trick.
Notably, Noman is also the first Pakistani bowler to do this against a non-Asian team, further etching his name in cricketing records.
Information
Hat-trick in opening session
Meanwhile, the last bowler to claim a hat-trick in the opening session of a Test was India's Irfan Pathan, having accomplished the milestone against Pakistan in Karachi, in 2006.
Career
Here are his stats
Noman, who claimed 6/41 and 4/80 in the game, completed his second match 10-fer in Test cricket.
He became the third Pakistan bowler after Fazal Mahmood and Mushtaq Ahmed to register a match 10-wicket haul against Pakistan at home.
Overall, he has raced to 83 wickets across 19 Tests at 24.75. This was his eighth fifer in the format.
19 of his wickets have come against WI at 13.42 (5W: 2). At home, Noman boasts 60 wickets at 23.