What's the story

Former Indian cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin, has taken to social media to slam England's Harry Brook for blaming smog for his poor performance in the ongoing T20I series.

Brook, who has been dismissed twice by Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, said that visibility issues due to smog at Eden Gardens made it difficult for him to read the spinners' deliveries.

Ashwin called the excuse baseless during a discussion on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat.'